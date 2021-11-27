Chasity L. Jennings, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Chasity L. Jennings, 45, of East Lutton Street, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on December 2, 1975, a daughter of Charles Jennings of Orlando, Florida and Debra (Crawford) Jennings of Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Chasity loved photography, spending time in the woods, music, nature, animals and going to cosplay and making her own costumes. She was a devoted mother and a loving person.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Gabriel Jennings-Edmoinson of New Castle; her boyfriend, Kevin Ryhal of New Castle; two halfsisters, Erica Rick of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Shannon Jennings of Orlando, Florida and her grandmother, Maryland Jennings of Oviedo, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janice Heiler.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.