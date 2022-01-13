NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Roberts, Sr., 81 of Hamilton Street, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at The Grove in New Wilmington.

He was the son of the late Bruce and Zelma (Roby) Roberts.

He was married to Eloise “Chicki” (Raushanbaugh) Roberts, whom he married in 1980.

Mr. Roberts worked for Zeibart and New Castle Foundry for a number of years.

He loved yard sales, flea markets and woodworking. He was an avid Steelers and wrestling fan and will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by three sons, Charles L. Roberts, Jr. and wife, Cynthia, of Farrell, George A. Roberts and wife, Shannon, of Franklin and Ernett E. Roberts of Pittsburgh; ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was also preceded in death by, one daughter, Kathy; five brothers, Bill, Bruce “Woody”, Russell, Clyde and Joe and two sisters, Elizabeth “Cookie” and Kathy.

A private memorial service will be held at Savannah Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted in the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

