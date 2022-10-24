NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John “Cat” Catalano, 80, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Medical Center in New Castle.

Born on August 10, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Lasher) Catalano.

He is survived by his former wife, Gail (Fiehler) Catalano in State College.

He was a 1959 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School.

He served briefly in the Air Force and received an honorable discharge on August 2, 1962.

He was a cable system engineer who was employed by the previous C-COR Electronics of State College. He later went on to install various cable TV systems in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Most recently he was employed by 422 Auto and Bus Auction.

In addition to his former wife, he is survived by three children, Timothy Catalano of Aston, Lorraine Catalano of Centreville, Virginia and Scott (Nicole) Catalano of Bradenton, Florida and a grandchild and great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by two brothers, Basil and Paul Catalano and three sisters, Gaetano Cole, Cecilia Higuera and Theresa DeBord.

He enjoyed spending time tinkering in his shed with his latest electronics project. He also enjoyed taking in the hot rod races at the tracks with his friends and family. You could often catch him mowing the lawn enjoying a fine cigar.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, at the Chapel Jubilee, 908 Highland Avenue beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to attend and share your memories of Charles.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

