Charles Franklin Brest, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Franklin Brest, 66, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

He was born on April 1, 1955 in New Castle, a son of the late Chester and Margaret (Perkins) Brest.

Mr. Brest was employed at Universal Rundle and was a flower deliver for Cialella and Carney Florist.

He loved spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by two brothers, Herb Brest and Ralph Brest and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clayton Brest, William Brest and Jack Brest and two sisters, Dorothy Macri and Alice Gallaher.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Matthew Bupp will officiate.

