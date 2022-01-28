NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Welsh, 83, of Richlieu Avenue, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on May 26, 1938 in New Castle, the son of the late James and Laura (Marshall) Welsh.

He was married to the late Nancy (Pierce) Welsh, she died on December 09, 2014.

Mr. Welsh was an Army Veteran.

Mr. Welsh worked night turn as a shipping and packer for New Castle Packing and Castle Brand.

He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Jeff ‘Wally’ Welsh of New Castle, and Wendy Norco and husband Rick of Spanish Font, Alabama, one sister, Laura Ann Hawthrone, two grandchildren, Richard Norco and wife Adrienne and Jessica Norco and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is also preceded in death by four brothers, Wesley, Ted, Asaie and Walter ‘Leroy’ Welsh and two sisters, Shirley Donahoe and Elma Miller.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

