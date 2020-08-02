Charles E. Wojciechowski, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward ‘Briggs-Taylor’ Wojciechowski, 47, of Park Avenue died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Wojciechowski was born on January 5, 1973 a son of William Briggs and Sandra (Krosen) Taylor, they survive in New Castle.

He was an Independent Contractor for 30 years. Mr. Wojciechowski enjoyed fishing, listening to music and fixing everything.

He is survived by four children, Alyssa Roberts, Ivy Wojciechowski, Emanuel Miller and Dakota Smith; two stepchildren, Eden Cleaver and Oshen Cleaver; one sister, Michelle Shoaff; a number of siblings; two grandchildren, Jaidyn Major and Christopher Waters, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Taylo; one brother, Chuckie Taylor.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

