EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine A. Angelo, 71, of Hillsville Road died Monday, February 7, 2022 at her home in Edinburg.

She was born in New Castle on April 20, 1950 a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Carney) Nerti.

She was married to the late Michael J. Angelo, Jr., who died on October 11, 2020.

Catherine loved a good book, baking thousands of cookies for Christmas, Christmas movies in July on Hallmark, Sunday dinners in West Pittsburg, a night of slot play at the casino, the dreadful Pittsburgh Steelers and watching Phil Mickelson in pretty much every golf tournament he ever played. She especially loved her beautiful, massive group of friends and family. She was a women of faith and never judged others because she was only concerned with what was in a person’s heart. Catherine always derived the most pleasure from the simpler things in life; she wanted for nothing but also asked for very little. She was kind, loving, generous, and the beating heart of her family.

She fell in love with her husband the very first night that she met him, soon after there was nothing she wanted more in life than to create a family of her own with her soulmate. Motherhood was her calling and she never, ever wavered in the selflessness it required to raise, nurture and send her children off into the world or to offer her husband the support, risk and freedom required for them to provide a life and comfort for her family. Catherine always said how blessed she was to have a husband who could provide her with such a full life, but she never asked for the immense amount of credit that she deserved for the role she played in building a life, a family and a legacy. Catherine is and always will be the light of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives and despite leaving sooner than they would have wanted, she so effortlessly provided all of her children and grandchildren with many lifetimes worth of love, a love that will be carried in their hearts for all of their days on earth. In their minds and hearts, there is no one more worthy of Heaven. May she rest in comfort and peace and love.

She is survived by four children, Michael J. Angelo III of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kimberly M. Gabriel and husband, Matt, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Joseph A. Angelo and wife, Jennifer, of Columbus, Ohio and Lisa L. Gasperoni and husband, Joseph, of Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania; one brother, John Nerti; one sister, Christine Nerti and seven grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, Roman, Milaina, Granthom, Gryffen and Everhett.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Nerti.

A private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mary Mother of Hope. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.

