Carol Ann Sibeto, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Sibeto, 82, of East Moody Avenue died Friday, November 19, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on October 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Shaffer) Saunders.

She was married to Marco P. Sibeto, who died March 6, 2017.

Mrs. Sibeto was the co-owner of Fish Dry Cleaners for over 40 years and was a Walmart clerk.

She enjoyed cooking, her plants, and going to the beach. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by six children, Robert Eakin of New Castle, Randall Eakin and wife, Yuonne, of DeBary, Florida, Marco S. Sibeto of New Castle, Michael J. Sibeto and wife, Linda, of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Paul ‘Chook’ Sibeto and Stacy of New Castle and Janet Fulkerson and husband, Daryl, of New Castle; one sister, Linda Phillips of Rochester, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Timothy Eakin and one grandson, Jason Miles.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel where Rev. Bill Rupert will officiate.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Carol Ann Sibeto, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.