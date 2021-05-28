Carol Ann Beighley, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. (Somma) Beighley, 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

She was born in New Castle on November 18, 1948, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Agnes (Vericella) Somma.

She was married to Vern L. Beighley on June 28, 1975, he survives in New Castle.

She was a secretary for Graziani Construction and a former bridal shop owner. She was also a self-employed beautician for a number of years.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and flower gardening and will be sadly missed by her dog, Jojo.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Dr. Nicole A. Mitchell and Eric L. Beighley; one brother, Frank Somma and wife, Cheryl; one sister-in-law, Karen Somma and her granddaughter, who was the love of her life, Karsyn Mitchell.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Somma.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Everyone is asked to meet at St. Vitus Church on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 for Mass.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.