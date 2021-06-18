Carol A. Kardos, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Kardos, 80, of New Castle, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at UPMC Avalon Place.

She was born in Cleveland, OH February 19, 1941 a daughter of the late Joseph Kardos and Amelia (Tedescko) Schambon.

Carol was a nurse’s aid at Jameson Memorial Hospital for 10 years.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking and writing poetry. She won a number of awards for her poetry and also had a book published.

She is survived by one brother, Edward Kardos of Struthers, OH, one sister, Geraldine Medure of New Castle, two nieces and two nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.