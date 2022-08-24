NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen John Guido, 87, of Willowhurst Cirle, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on March 20, 1935 in New Castle a son of the late Rocco and Teresa (Rozzi) Guido.

He was married to the late Carol M. (McKee) Guido who died March 18, 2017.

Mr. Guido worked for the U.S. Postal Service retiring after 31 years.

He was an Air Force Veteran serving in England.

He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed playing bingo. He enjoyed working on electronics and computers at Servedio Electric for a number of years.

He is survived by three children, Anthony G. Guido of England, David M. Guido and wife Kelly of Campbell, OH, and Michelle A. Johns and husband Edward of New Castle, one brother, Rocco Guido, Jr. and wife Harriette of Sharon, Pennsylvania, 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two children, Sharri L. Servedio and Jonathon D. Guido.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Carmen John Guido, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.