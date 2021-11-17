Bruce G. Weatherby, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce G. Weatherby, 63, of Croton Avenue, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on June 19, 1958, a son of the late Jack and Helena (Payne) Weatherby.

Bruce worked in the construction industry for a number of years.

He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and watching football and hanging out with his friends.

He is survived by two brothers, Jack and Mike Weatherby; two sisters, Marlene Crisci Phillips and Barbara Wagner; his good friend, Jim Busin and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, James Weatherby.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

