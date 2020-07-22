Brinley W. Vaughn, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brinley W. Vaughn, Jr., 69 of Dewey Avenue, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born April 28, 1951 in New Castle, a son of the late Brinley W. and Anna (Milchak) Walsh.

He was married to Darlene A. (Shuler) Vaughn for over 30 years, she resides in New Castle.

Mr. Vaughn worked in maintenance at Walmart for a number of year and as tree cutter for Tim Drake.

He also enjoyed reading, watching TV and playing with his granddaughter.

In additional to wife, he is survived by one son, Robert E. Vaughn; two stepsons, Albert Fair and Joshua Fair; one stepdaughter, Tammy Ott and her husband, Jimmy, of Syracuse, New York; one sister, Beverly Michaels and her husband, Paul; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Glenn “Bo” Vaughn and two sisters, Sarah Clark and Darlene McCue.

There are no services scheduled for this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

