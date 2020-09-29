Beverly J. Baka, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Baka, 73, of Bon Aire Avenue, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle, February 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Angelo and Stella (Wotowicz) Melillo.

She was married to the late, Richard S. Baka, who died October 25, 2019.

Mrs. Baka was a nurse at Villa Maria Retirement Community retiring after 30 years.

She enjoyed baking cookies, family dinners and loved being a nurse and taking care of the Sisters of Humility of Mary.

Her last caring act was being and organ donor.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa L. Baka-Phillips and her husband, Larry; one grandson, Stephen Phillips and her dear friend, Beth Grundy.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Melillo.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

