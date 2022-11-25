NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Elaine Torsello, 73, of E Hillcrest Avenue, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born on December 15, 1948, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Fred and Genevieve (Neyman) Tanner.

She was married to the late Kenneth E. Torsello, who died October 25, 2005.

Mrs. Torsello was a cafeteria worker for the New Castle Schools, at Thaddeus Stevens and Lockley schools for 15 years, she was recreational director at Haven Convalescent Home for 11 years.

She enjoyed making crafts, especially wreaths and center pieces, was the president of the New Castle Cheerleading boosters for a number of years and enjoyed dancing.

She is survived by four children, Bryan L. Torsello (Haley Bianco) of Ellwood City, Richard T. DeAugstine (Amy), Jamie C. Torsello and Ali-Morgan Burig (Christopher) all of New Castle; three sisters, Sandra Sparano, Marsha Castrucci and Jennifer Warren and two grandchildren, Elizabeth DeAugstine and Antonio Torsello.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Jeffrey Tanner.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Monday, November 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel, Rev. Frederick Gilbert will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.