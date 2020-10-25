Beverly Ann Lombardi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Lombardi, of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Lombardi was born on January 3, 1933 in Mann’s Choice, Pennsylvania to the late Stanley and Marian Holler Suter.

She graduated from Bedford Area High School in 1950 and from the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing in 1953. Beverly worked as a nurse in the office of Kamal Wadhwa, MD until her retirement in 2000.

She was the loving wife of Dr. Ludwig A. Lombardi who passed away on February 2, 2006 after 53 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Saunders of Canton, Georgia and Gina Hennon and her son, Dr. Steven Lombardi, both of New Castle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Anna Hennon Finley and James Hennon, both of Pittsburgh and Martin Saunders of Atlanta, Georgia. She is survived also by her sister, Donna Kilcoin of Mann’s Choice as well as three nieces and she lived to meet her only great-grandchild, Evelyn Rose Finley, who arrived September 20, 2020.

Beverly was a past president of the Neshannock PTA, Pearson Park Commission, Lawrence County Easter Seals and Walmo Garden Club. She was an avid bowler and gardener. She enjoyed traveling including viewing five solar eclipses on three continents as well as taking a motorcycle trip through the Alps.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Beverly Ann Lombardi, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: