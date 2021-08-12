Betty R. Hohenberger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ray Hohenberger, 82, of Graham Avenue died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born on July 7, 1939 in London, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Jesse and Alfair (Jones) Anderkin.

Mrs. Hohenberger was a homemaker. She was loved by everyone who got to know her and was a sweet southern belle.

She is survived by three children, Cindy Caffey and husband, David, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Conrad J. Hohenberger of New Gauilee, Pennsylvania and Tracey R. Pilarski and husband, Paul, of New Castle; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Conrad W. Hohenberger and two sisters, Carolyn Fay Barber and Sharon Ann Marrs.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

