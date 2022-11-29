NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean (McLaren) Guyer, age 72, was unexpectedly called home by her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Born on April 10, 1950, to the late John “Scotty” McLaren and Sylvia (Bookamer) McLaren, Betty was a lifelong resident of New Castle.

She was a founding member of Ellwood City Bible Believers Church.

Betty was the beloved wife of her best friend and soulmate, James P. Guyer, whom she married on December 20, 1968; loving mother of Cathy L. (Robert) Sipe, James E. (Angela) Guyer and Paul S. (Genevieve) Guyer; an amazing grandmother of 12 and doting great-grandma of 14; dear sister of Doris McCune; a wonderful aunt and great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and a caring friend of all.

Betty dedicated her whole life to her family and helping others. She graciously gave with all her heart and time to anyone in need. Betty enjoyed decorating, flowers and crafting. Her greatest joy, besides spending time with family, was making people laugh. No one can ever deny her delightful sense of humor and penchant to tell a good joke! Her contagious smile and infectious laughter lit up a room. She made new friends everywhere she went and touched so many people’s lives. Betty brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around her with her loving kindness. Our world will never be the same.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters, Matt, Jim, John, Devine and David McLaren, Peg McCormick, Helen Thompson, Irene Guyer, Dorothy Bohizic and Deloris McLaren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, December 2, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at William & Rodger DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Friday, December 2 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Nail with officiate.

The burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

