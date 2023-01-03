NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jayne Cioffi, 79, of N. Vine Street died Tuesday, January 2, 2022 at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford.

She was born in New Castle on October 18, 1943 a daughter of the late Michael and Elsie (Wietrz) Orlando.

She was married to the late Larry J. Cioffi, who died on May 14, 2021.

Betty was the owner/operator of Betty Cioffi’s Beauty Shop in Mahoningtown and Croton for over 60 years.

She loved going to the casino especially in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, cooking for her family, and hanging out all summer by her pool. She was an avid baseball fan and loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She loved her family very much and loved spending time with them especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Elisa M. Cioppa and her husband Patsy, Anthony M. Cioffi and his partner Stacy Quahliero, and Janine M. Mangino and her husband Andy ‘Munj’ all of New Castle, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Larry J. Cioffi, II, one brother, Angelo R. ‘Dickie’ Orlando, one sister, Pauline M. Orlando, and one granddaughter, Gianna E. Cioppa.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate. Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

