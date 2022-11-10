NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beth Ann Allshouse, 46, of Jane Lane died Monday, November 7, 2022 at Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 21, 1976 a daughter of the late Lawrence and Gloria (Kaiser) Allshouse.

Beth Ann enjoyed playing cards with her family, playing Farmville on Facebook, and watching Charmed, The Golden Girls, and Law & Order on TV.

She is survived by two children, Kenneth C. Dean and Ashley J. Dean both of New Castle, and two sisters, Dorothy Schrepfer and Sue Allshouse.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Washington Union Alliance Church, 2119 W. Washington St. New Castle, PA 16101.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

