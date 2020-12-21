Bertha Francis Brown, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Francis Brown, 96, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a lifetime resident of New Castle. A longtime resident of Pearl Street, she most recently resided at Jameson Place and Jameson Care Center, where she was lovingly cared for in her final years.

The daughter of Peter and Mary Magdalene Terpilowski, she was born on May 9, 1924 and was the oldest of six children.

Her loving husband, the former Donald Eugene Brown, preceded her in death on January 29, 1989.

Her parents and her brother, Charles Terpilowski and sister, Leona Terpilowski Makerevich, also have passed on to the Lord.

She has two brothers, Frank Terpilowski (Donna), Edward Terpilowski (Delores) and a sister, Darlene Terpilowski Scaduto (Philip), who survive.

Bertha was an employee of the former Shenango China before meeting and marrying Donald, who also worked there. She is lovingly remembered for “inspecting” the quality of dinnerware in every restaurant she ate in. She was dedicated to her craft for life.

After marriage, she became a full-time homemaker and was proud to raise her four boys and enjoyed cooking and doing a variety of crafts in her spare time. Sewing, knitting and crocheting were just a few hobbies she mastered in her spare time. She will always be fondly remembered spending evenings crocheting baby blankets for family and friends.

Bertha is survived by her four boys, Keith A. Brown (Carol) of Wampum, Jeffrey W. Brown (Susan) of Gordonsville, Tennessee, Timothy J. Brown (Corinne) of Edinburg and Douglas E. Brown (Barbara) of New Castle; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Jameson Place, Jameson Care Center and Three Rivers Hospice for their care and friendship to Bertha in her time with each of them.

At Mrs. Brown’s request, there will be no visitation.

A private service will be held for her sons at Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

