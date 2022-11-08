NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Darlene Krause, 80, of E Friendship Street, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born on October 25, 1942, in Butler, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Elsie (Hinton) Good.

Darlene enjoyed coloring, reading books, watching DVD’s and she loved her dog, Mater.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Bertha Darlene Krause, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.