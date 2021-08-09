Bennie Jones, Jr. II, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Bennie Jones, Jr. II, 66 of Park Avenue, died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on March 1, 1955 in Harlem, New York, a son of the late Bennie Jones, Jr. and Marian Sanders Jones; his mother survives in Cambria Heights, New York.

He was married to Joelle M. Blue Jones on January 29, 2011; she survives in New Castle.

Rev. Jones was a Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard.

Mr. Jones worked as an independent contractor for 25 years and was also employed by Paradox Technologies in Information Technology.

Mr. Jones loves God and Ministry and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two children, Bennie Jones, Jr. III and wife, Kimberly, of Brooklyn, New York and Sharmaine Brown and husband, Dwayne, of Mount Vernon, New York; three stepchildren, Ronny Daniels, Joelle McAbee and Samual Daniels; two sisters, Michele Green-Seymour and Adrienne Brown; his in-laws, Barbara Wiley, Vicky Liverman and husband, Donald, Sharon Blue, Dawn Campbell and husband, Lee, Jeffery Blue, John Blue and Nancy Robertson and husband, Rodney; four grandsons and seven stepgrandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Whole Truth Ministry, 1204 W. Washington Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Bishop David L. Herron Sr., Pastor of Monument of Faith COGIC of Warren, Ohio will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Rev. Bennie Jones, Jr. II, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.