Autumn Rose Innocent, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Autumn R. Innocent, 27, of Plank Road, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on September 4, 1992, a daughter of the late Michael and Carol (Montgomery) Innocent.

She was a hostess at C’s Waffle House.

She enjoyed being with her friends, music and running.

She is survived by three sisters, Amanda Baker and her husband, Noah, Abby Geminiani and her husband, Justin and Francesca Zurasky and one brother, Frank Zurasky.

She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew Montgomery and Daniel Montgomery and one sister, Danielle Montgomery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A blessing service will be held at 2:00 p.m., at the William F. Memorial Chapel.

Deacon John Carran will officiate. Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

