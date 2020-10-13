Asunta Maria ‘Susie’ Fee, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Asunta Maria ‘Susie’ Fee, 94, of New Castle, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Quality Life Services Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born on August 14, 1926 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Fortunato and Rose (DiPasquale) Savelli.

She was a cook at St. Francis Hospital retiring after 20 years.

Mrs. Fee enjoyed cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. Susie was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She lived “Family first” until her last breath. Loving, caring, hard-working, agreeable, generous and helpful are a few words that begin to describe our beautiful, so much loved mother. She is irreplaceable and will be forever missed and loved.

Mrs. Fee is survived by four daughters, Sandra L. Serignese and her husband Herman of Chandler, Arizona, Rosalind S. Stodolak and her husband Raymond of New Castle, Renee J. Ciavarino and her husband Nick of New Castle and Susan C. Lynn-Evans of New Castle, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lynn, her second husband, Robert Fee, three brothers, Paul Savelli, Fudi Savelli, and Domenic Savelli, and one sister, Stella Mangino.

A private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

