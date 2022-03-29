NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette Lee MacIntyre, 83, of S. Jefferson Avenue, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at The Grove in New Castle.

She was born on September 23, 1938 in New Castle a daughter of the late Frank and Carmella “Mitzie” (Calabria) DeMattio.

Mrs. MacIntyre worked as a waitress at a number of restaurants in the area and worked at the Lawrence County Courthouse in the Commissioner’s Office.

She enjoyed music, trivia and word puzzles, the Game Show Network and the lottery. She loved her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by three children, Deanna Nase, Jeff Nase and Kevin MacIntyre, all of New Castle; one sister, Lena Rosati and her husband, John; three grandchildren, Jeremy Winnings, Zachary Remaley and Susie Remaley and her former husband, Ken MacIntyre.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Nase.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.