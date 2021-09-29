Antonette Carmo Retort, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Antonette Carmo Retort, 93, formerly of Finch Street, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Haven Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born on September 26, 1928 a daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Pisula) DeCarbo.

She was married to the late John P. Retort, Sr., who died on January 30, 1996.

Mrs. Retort was a cook at St. Francis Hospital for ten years.

She enjoyed cooking, and helping others including neighbors and relatives.

She was survived by four children, John Retort, Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Huntersville, North Carolina, Donald Retort and his wife, Lynn, of New Castle, Joseph Retort and his wife, Cathy, of Queensbury, New York and Mary Ann Mehalic of New Castle; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles DeCarbo, Jr. and one sister, Florence Frasso.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

