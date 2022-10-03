NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Zona, 95, of Wilmington Road died Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on January 15, 1927 in Caserta, Italy the son of the late Luigi and Carmella (Caruso) Zona.

He married Santa “Sandy” (Tomeo) Zona on October 25, 1948, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Zona was a tailor working for JC Penny and Richmond Brothers and was self-employed retiring after 45 years.

Mr. Zona loved making homemade wine, baking and cooking especially, homemade pasta, pizza, bread and sauce. He also loved listening to opera and classical music.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Carmela Paris and Toni Ann Iler and husband, Richard, all of Tierra Verde, Florida; one brother, Nicola Zona of Italy; one sister, Giuseppina Zona of Italy; two grandchildren, Louis Zona and Michael Zona and four great-grandchildren, Michela, Hudson, Sophia Maria and Vivian Lee.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Gino Zona; one brother, Sylvester Zona and one sister, Maria Migliozzi.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.