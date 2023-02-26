NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Larry Cooper, 78, of Mitchell Road died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on March 27, 1944 a son of the late John W. and Mary L. (Vitale) Cooper.

Mr. Cooper married Judith D. (Hilliard) Cooper on July 1, 1967, she survives in New Castle.

He was a United States Army Veteran from 1963-1966. He attended Diesel Mechanic School and Heavy Equipment Repair School, when assigned to the fifth Army in Germany. He was then assigned to the 27 Engineering Company as Acting Motor Sergeant Spec 5 and attended Parts and Supply School and Equipment Records School.

Mr. Cooper worked at Youngstown Hard Chrome Plater from 1968 until his retirement in 2003.

He enjoyed hunting, building street rods and restoring classic cars.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-St. Joseph Church, and served as Eucharistic Minister, Lector, President of the Holy Name Society and Parish Council.

He was also President of the Rapid Tappets Car Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Sean A. Cooper and his wife Kimberly of New Castle; one brother, John W. Cooper and his wife Karen; one grandson, Ryan A. Cooper; two step-grandchildren, Brandie Rickman and Christopher Rickman; three nephews and one niece.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Andrew J. Cooper and infant son; one sister, Marie Smith and one nephew.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish- St. Vitus Church. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

