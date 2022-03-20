NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Anthony John “Skippy” Mottle, 77, of New Castle died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on April 21, 1944 in New Castle, a son of the late Angelo Mottle and Mary Jane (Kopecki) Mottle, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Mottle was a graduate of Westminster College, University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University receiving three Master’s degrees.

He worked for the Lawrence County Planning Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs.

Anthony was a captain in the United States Army, serving two years in Vietnam. He was a very proud Veteran who he loved his country.

He was a member of the American Legion, the Masonic Lodge in New Castle, he spoke fluent German and enjoyed doing Civil War reenactments with the 11th Regiment of North Carolina. He was a long time member of the Blue Coat Band, and was loved by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform full Military Rites Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Father Ben Barr will officiate.

Burial will be in Madonna Cemetery.

