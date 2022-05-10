NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony John Nerti, Sr. of Barkett Avenue died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on August 28, 1944 in New Castle, a son of the late John and Phyllis (Dantonio) Nerti.

He was married to the late Anita (Copple) Nerti, who died on August 4, 2019.

Mr. Nerti worked at Rockwell International for many years.

He enjoyed baseball which he played and coached for a number of years, cooking and going to the casino. He especially loved spending time with his late wife and grandchildren.

He is survived by seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three children, Maria A. Lombardo, Anthony J. Nerti, Jr. and John C. Nerti.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Anthony John Nerti, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.