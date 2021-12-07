Anthony Edward Staph, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Edward Staph, 58, of Piela Court died Sunday, December 5, 2021 in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on August 21, 1963, a son of Samuel C. and Rosemarie (Naples) Staph, his father survives in New Castle.

Anthony worked as an iron worker at Local #207, retiring after 15 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making TikTok videos and playing with his dog, Baby.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie J. Staph and Jenna R. Staph, both of New Castle and two brothers, Samuel F. Staph and Mark S. Staph.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

