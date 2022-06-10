NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. Mangino, Sr., 84, of Fairmont Avenue, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle March 20, 1938, a son of the late Joseph and Maria (Mastrantonio) Mangino.

He married Barbara Jean (DiMuccio) Mangino on June 23, 1960, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Mangino was a foreman at Pennsylvania Engineering for 15 years. He was a Pennsylvania State Constable for 45 years and also worked for the Wampum Police Department, the New Castle Auxiliary Police Department and was a Resource Officer for the New Castle Area Schools.

Mr. Mangino was an Army veteran serving in Ft. Knox, Kentucky during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Columbus Club. He also loved dancing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by five children, Anthony A. Mangino, Jr. and wife Diane of New Castle, Joseph M. Mangino and wife Tracy of Mississippi, William J. Mangino and wife Carol of New Castle, James L. Mangino and wife Sonya of Wampum and Lisa M. Mulik and husband Timothy of West Pittsburg, one brother, Joseph Mangino, Jr., one sister, Viola Malizia, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, Michael, Ralph, Lawrence, William, Andy and Frank Mangino, two sisters, Nicholas Vivelo and Josephine Cwynar, and one grandson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Blessing Services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon John Carran will officiate. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Anthony A. Mangino, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.