Anna Marie DoVidio, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie DoVidio, 88, of East Division Street died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born on October 18, 1932 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Barlett) Sperduti.

She was married to Ralph P. DoVidio on October 1955, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. DoVidio was a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping and camping at Pymatuning. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Tommy Dovidio and wife, Denise; one sister, Gloria Gennock; nine grandchildren, Kieli Bailey and husband, Michael, Melissa DoVidio and Andrew Heckathorn, Kristopher DoVidio and fiancée, Kayla Moore, David DoVidio, Robert DoVido and wife, Nica, Maria DoVidio and fiancé, Chad Antonelli, Ralphy DoVidio and wife, Kelly, Alexandria DoVidio and Anthony DoVidio and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ralph and Robert DoVidio and three sisters, Delores Genareo, Thresa Mastrangelo and Viriginia Sperduti.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

