Anita L. Nixon Chaney, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Nixon Chaney, 66, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on May 2, 1954 a daughter of the late John H. and Alberta (Weeks) Johnston Sr.

Anita was a nursing assistant at St. Francis Hospital for 10 years, Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Hillview Manor Nursing Home, and Passavant Memorial Homes where she was a housing manager.

Anita went to Erie Business College where she received an Associate’s Degree in Business and also when to Penn State Shenango Campus where she studied Psychology.

She was also a former member of Eastern Star, she is a member at 2nd Baptist Church where she served in the ministry.

Anita enjoyed watching old TV shows, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Albert Nixon and his wife Karry of Monroeville, PA, Jarvis Nixon of New Castle, and Annunciata Nixon of New Castle, one brother, John H. Johnston and his wife Lee of New Castle, one sister, Nelseine Johnston Hall and her husband Ron of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, six grandchildren, Barry Theats Jr, Antonio Nixon, Thomas Nixon, Kaden Webb, Kennedi A. Webb Nixon and Aliyah Ritchie, and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Albert Nixon Sr., and two sisters, Catherine Gaines and Evon Cox.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A private service will be held.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

