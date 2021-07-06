Angelo L. Ferrazzano, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo L. Ferrazzano, 76, of N. Scott St. died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Mr. Ferrazzano was born in Naples, Italy on February 26, 1945 a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Giardullo) Ferrazzano.

He was married to Janis L. Funtana on May 12, 1973, she survives in New Castle.

Angelo was the owner of Ferranzano’s Barber Shop retiring after 50 years.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, was an avid Pirates, Steelers, and NeCaHi fan. He also loved scratching lottery tickets and his grand dog, Haylee.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Mylette R. Ross and husband Allan, one sister, Philomena Carangi and husband Benjamin and one grandson, Andrew M. Ross and wife Kim.

He was also preceded in death by one infant brother.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.