Angelo Anthony Perrotta, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Anthony Perrotta, Jr., 84, of Hunters Woods Blvd. died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his residence in Neshannock Township.

He was born in New Castle on May 1, 1937 a son of the late Angelo A. Perrotta, Sr. and Philomena (Ginocchi) Perrotta.

Mr. Perrotta was preceded in death by his first wife, Angela M. (George) Perrotta on December 25, 2005, and his second wife, Constance M. (Alberico) Perrotta on February 5, 2021.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Duquesne University and Master’s Degree from Westminster College.

Mr. Perrotta was a teacher at Central Catholic High School and New Castle High School retiring after 43 years. He was the Assistant Principal and Principal of New Castle High School for a number of years. He was one of the founders and head of the Chemistry and Physics Department at New Castle High School.

After he retired, he worked as a math teacher at Thiel, Youngstown State University and Our Lady of Sacred Heart High School.

Mr. Perrotta was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a former Grand Knight.

He enjoyed golfing and wine making, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Angelo A. Perrotta, III and wife Susan (Elisco) Perotta and Rosemarie Perrotta and two grandchildren, Angelo A. Perrotta, IV and Alexa A. Perrotta.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Annetta ‘Dolly’ Frengel.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Vitus Church. A Funeral Procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Father Brendan Dawson of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Entombment will be in Parkside Mausoleum.

Arrangements are being handled by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Angelo Anthony Perrotta, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.