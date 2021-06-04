Andrew Pappas, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Pappas, 83, of New Castle, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

He was born in New Castle February 26, 1938 a son of the late George and Georgia (Barbush) Pappas.

He was married to Concetta A. (Bovo) Pappas on August 6, 1960, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Pappas was a Marine veteran and a self-employed truck driver for over 40 years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Chris A. Pappas and Michael J. Pappas, both of New Castle; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea L. Pappas; four brothers, Gus, Jimmy, John and Joseph Pappas and three sisters, Helen Copple, Tina DiThomas and Katherine Mastren.

Private Military Services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Entombment will be in Castle View Memorials Gardens.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.