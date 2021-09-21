Amy W. McCormick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy W. McCormick, 68, of US 422 in Slippery Rock Township, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on September 19, 1953 a daughter of the late Ernest and A. Jean (Smith) Bintrim.

Mrs. McCormick was married to the late Samuel E. McCormick, who died on July 9, 2010.

She graduated from Montefiore School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. McCormick worked at Golden Hill Nursing Home as a nurse, retiring after 23 years.

She enjoyed bird watching, playing cards and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She is survived by one daughter, Samantha Carr and husband, Kolby, of Slippery Rock; one sister, Myra Sickafuse of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and two grandsons, Braxton and Klayton Carr.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Daniel Bintrim.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, Pastor Matthew Bupp will officiate.

