ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonso Vincent Giammatteo, 67, of Mill Bridge Road in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on February 22, 1954 in New Castle, a son of the late Enrico and Ophelia (Antonini) Giammatteo.

He married Joyce A. (Hunt) Giammatteo on September 21, 1976, she survives in Ellwood City.

Mr. Giammatteo enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Anne K. Partridge and husband, Dennis, of Butler, Pennsylvania, Marie H. Giammatteo of Butler, Pennsylvania, Joseph V. Giammatteo and wife, Stephanie, of Lititz, Pennsylvania and Nicholas P. Giammatteo and wife, Samantha, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one brother, Anthony Giammatteo and two grandchildren, Vincent and Della Giammatteo.

He was also preceded in death by, one brother, Joseph Giammatteo.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements entrusted in the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

