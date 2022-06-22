NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandria Marie Masi, 70, of Hazelcroft Avenue died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on October 28, 1951 in New Castle a daughter of the late Alex and Grace (Felix) Pagley.

She has been married for 41 years to John A. Masi, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Masi worked at Joseph’s Market Place and Pagley’s Pasta and More as a cook for a number of years.

She loved being with her family and grandchildren and spending the holidays and preparing meals for them. She also loved her work and spending time with her neighbors.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Ralph A. Leonard and wife Lisa Moore Leonard, Jacqueline M. Joseph and husband George, John ‘Rocky’ Masi and wife Angelina and Alexander S. Masi and wife Amanda McCandless Masi all of New Castle, one brother, Anthony Pagley, one sister, Constance D’Ambrosi, six grandchildren, Vincent Allison and wife Chloe, George Joseph, Alexandria Masi, Giovanni Carlucci, Gionna Moore and Madelina Masi, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Pagley, Dominick Pagley and James Pagley.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Vitus Church. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

