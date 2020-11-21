Alec Works, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alec was born on October 15, 1919 and passed on Friday, November 20, 2020.

His parents, Andrew and Catherine Worek, emigrated from the Ukrainian area of what was then Austria-Hungary around 1914-15. They eventually settled in New Castle, Pennsylvania. His father died in 1930.

After graduating from high school in 1939, near the top of his class, and working various jobs with heavy physical labor, he was drafted into the Army. After 9 months in the infantry, he was accepted into the Army Air Corp. Cadets program in 1943. With that program diminishing, he was sent to France and Luxembourg on 1944.

After the war, he attended Bliss Electrical School and accepted a job with IBM. After a year of commuting to Pittsburgh, he took a job with Penn Power, where he worked for 37 years.

He met and married Julia Raymond in 1950. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this past September.

He enjoyed working on his farm where he lived since 1957. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading and being with family.

Alec was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mary, Helen, Ann, Stephen, Joseph and Dorothy.

He is survived by his five children, Alec R. (Margo), David (Beverly), Rebecca Burt (Ron), Patricia Colbert (Robert) and J. Douglas (Wanda). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Benjamin, Bethany and Gregory Works, Isabella Works, Lauren Calogero (Joseph) and Ryan Burt, Grace and Tara Colbert and Keith, Amanda, Derrick and Ethan Works.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hermon Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Community Church in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.