Alan Richard King, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Richard King, 39, of Whitmore Avenue in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Alleghany Valley Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on November 19, 1981 a son of the late Gregory and Vivian (Finke) King, his mother survives in New Castle.

Alan worked in construction.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his girlfriend, Lyndsay; two brothers, Joshua King and wife, Dawn and Ryan King and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will held 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brandon Johns will officiate.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.