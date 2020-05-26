William F. Kahrer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Kahrer, 56, of Shenango Stop Road, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence in Shenango Township.

He was born in New Castle on December 23, 1963, a son of the late William C. Kahrer and Rose A. (Pisano) Kahrer. His mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Kahrer worked for Edro Steel in Ellwood City for 16 years.

He enjoyed hunting, snow skiing, farming and riding his horse.

In addition to his mother he is survived by one sister, Cynthia Barnes of Hermitage; three nieces, Jennifer, Mary and Nina and one nephew, Dejoun.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle.

A blessing service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Deacon Dan Kielar will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.