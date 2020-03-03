William F. Craig, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Craig, Sr., 76, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Addison Health Care in Masury.

He was born April 12, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Frank and Pearl (Learn) Craig.

He was raised in Marion Center, Pennsylvania and moved to Ohio in 1968.

Bill served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, retiring from the Vienna Air Base at the rank of Master Sergeant. He served on the USS Enterprise during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He worked as a truck driver, enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and attended Central Baptist Church in Niles.

He is sadly missed by four sons, William F. Craig, Jr. of Austintown, Paul Craig (Helen) of Leavittsburg, Michael Craig of Brookfield and Steve Craig of Niles and five grandchildren, Samantha Craig, Kristina Craig, Mark Craig, Marybeth Craig and Josh Craig.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Mary Jane (Bellish) Craig, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage before her passing January 22, 2015 and a sister, Betty Ressler.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will follow at Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.