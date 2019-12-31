William Edward “Billy” Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward “Billy” Miller, 77, of 601 Murray Hill Drive, Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 9:48 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, of congestive heart failure.

He was born March 24, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wavie and Naomi Griffin Miller, residing in the area for seven years, coming from Warren.

Mr. Miller was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 35 years as an Electrician, before retiring. He was a former Trumbull County Sherriff, Owner/Operator of William Miller Construction Company and an Electrician for Ohio Edison.

He was a member of the Intercity Yacht Club and enjoyed fishing, boating, horseback riding and handyman work.

He was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army for a few years, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Wendell Miller and Richie (Michelle) Miller, both of Liberty Township and Tava Miller of Columbus; one daughter, Ms. Billie Miller of Atlanta, Georgia; one stepdaughter, Ms. Milo Williams of Columbus; one brother, Alfred Miller of Austintown; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Glenwood Miller.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Warren Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.

Family will receive friends at 601 Murray Hill Drive, 44505.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.