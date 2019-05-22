William Earnest Boldt, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private funeral service was held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, celebrated by Pastor Dave Kamphuis, for William Earnest Boldt, Jr., 88, who passed away peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019 with his family by his side.

William was born January 4, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of William E. and Minnie (Adams) Boldt, Sr. His aunt, Carrie Sterns, raised him after his parents passed away when he was only 16 years old.

A life-long area resident, Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952.

He worked at Packard Electric in Warren and as a truck driver for Loblaws, J.V. Nichols & Co. and Peter J. Schmidt Co. After Bill retired, he delivered flowers for the Lemon Tree in Cornersburg.

Bill married the former Joy Green on June 11, 1955 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown and together they would celebrate 63 anniversaries.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joy; his children, Pamela (Leonard DeCarlo) Morgan of Boardman, Trish (Rob) Hinton of Howland and William “Doug” Boldt of Cortland; sister, Dorothy Kolesar of Cleveland; grandchildren, Carlton (Emily) Morgan, Lindsey Hinton (Chayce Behnke), Tyler Hinton (Adam Cash), Andrew John Boldt, Casey Boldt (Ryan Makosky) and Nicholas Boldt and great-grandson, Logan Behnke.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Dixon; brother-in-law, George Kolesar and sister-in-law, Jean Loew.

Interment was held at Green Haven Memorial Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.