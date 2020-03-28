William E. “Willie” Cline, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyvalleyTributes) – William E. “Willie” Cline, 59, died at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from natural causes at the residence following a short illness.

Willie was born in Warren, Ohio on October 24, 1960 the son of Marvin J. and Olive M. (Creech) Cline.

Willie was the owner of Cline Landscape Services, attended Niles schools and was of the Pentecostal faith.

He enjoyed antique cars, trucks and spending time at the Eastland Athletic Club with his buddies.Willie had a kind soul and good heart.

He is survived by niece, Jennifer Cline-Latell and Brad Yeager of Boardman; three aunts, Lucille and Louie Oakley, Joann and Glen Gregory, Carolyn and Bob Smith; two uncles, Harold and Shirley Cline, Glen and Goldie Creech; many cousins and very close friend, Mark Tomerlin.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his dog, Buddy and a brother, Eugene Cline who died March 23, 1982.

A graveside funeral service was held at Kerr Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences to the family.