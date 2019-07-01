William (Dutch) E. Jamison Obituary

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) – William (Dutch) E. Jamison, age 91, of East State Road, Jamestown passed away Friday afternoon, June 28, 2019, in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.



He was born in Pittsburgh on November 11, 1927, a son of Harry and Lila (Cox) Jamison.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

On October 13, 1947, Bill married the former Frances Isles, she passed away February 2, 2018.

In his earlier years he and his wife, Frances, were accomplished square dancers and were long time members of the Star Promenaders Dance Club with which they had acquired many close friends.

Bill was a crane operator at Chamber’s Steel Service in West Middlesex until his retirement.

He was past president of the Jamestown Booster Club.



He is survived by a son, William Harry Jamison and his wife, Donna of Jamestown; three grandchildren, Joe Christl of Pittsburgh, Jessica Jamison of Greenville and Justin Jamison and his wife, Ashleigh of Greenville and two great-granddaughters, Courtney Christl and Addison Jamison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; a daughter, Barbara Jane Christl and a grandson, Stephen Christl and a brother, Rodger Jamison.



As per Bill’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125. Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.