William DeJulia Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” DeJulia, 52, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019, in his home.

Bill was born October 15, 1966, in Sharon, a son of Thomas A. DeJulia, Sr. and Sandra Fay (Means) DeJulia.

He was a 1985 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Bill owned and operated Premier Electric, Inc., Hermitage, with his wife for more than 20 years.

Bill was an active member of New Lebanon Community Church, Sandy Lake, where he was on the building committee and taught Sunday school.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and riding four wheelers. Bill loved playing with his boys and coached all of them in Little League. He also enjoyed his family’s annual vacation in Lauderdale by the Sea in Florida and trips to Salamanca, New York; especially in the fall season.

He is survived by his wife, the former Tami S. Wilson, whom he married October 17, 1998; four sons, Sean DeJulia and his wife, Holly, of California, Christopher Toombs and his significant other, Melissa, of Florida, Michael DeJulia and his wife, Emerald, of California and Kurt Toth II and his fiancée, Brianna, of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Mason, Jaxson, Bentley, Kennedy and baby Kenzie; his father, Thomas A. DeJulia, Sr., of Mercer; his father and mother-in-law, Dr. Rev. Richard and Norma Steinlechner, of Hermitage; paternal grandmother, Constance DeJulia of Mercer; a sister, Annette Kathryn Doughton of South Pymatuning Township; two brothers, Thomas A. DeJulia, Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Alaska and Raymond DeJulia, of Mercer and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and a brother-in-law, John Doughton.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at www.pancan.org; or to New Lebanon Community Church, 4166 Mercer Street, Sandy Lake, PA 16145.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 in Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the church, with Rev. Virginia LaVan Gadsby, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

